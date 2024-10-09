David Suzuki, Peter Mansbridge demand more climate alarmism from CBC

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

A group of formerly prominent CBC broadcasters has called the network out. Not for its one-sided reporting, having a massive budget or dishing out luxurious bonuses to its executives (all while continuing to decline in viewership).

Rather, the group — consisting of David Suzuki, Adrienne Clarkson, Peter Mansbridge, Linden MacIntyre and Paul Kennedy — are demanding CBC become even more extreme, dedicating more of its resources to the so-called climate emergency.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at these ludicrous demands from this batch of far-left mouthpieces.

Touching on how climate alarmists like David Suzuki have been preaching about an impending disaster for years — and raking in profits while doing so — Ezra suggested these are luxury problems that only matter to people during good times:

I mean, how many more years can you keep saying that the end of the world is nigh? And how do you it with a straight face after literally decades of falsely crying wolf? I mean, how many times have these charlatans said that there will be no more snow, that L.A. and New York will be drowned in water as the sea levels rise? That Canada would become a desert, or whatever they said. People are tuning out. Especially now that we have real crises to care about — and the carbon tax makes them all worse.