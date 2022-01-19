Discussing the lies of Nathan Stall and his public apology after making false allegations

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed the saga of Nathan Stall, the Ontario Liberal Party Candidate who took to Twitter to make false accusations against Rebel News.

After hours of spreading defamatory misinformation, Stall eventually deleted his tweets — but the damage was done. After being served a notice of libel from one of Rebel News' lawyers, stall finally issued a public apology and a retraction of his defamatory comments. You can read more here.

Be sure to join Rebel News LIVE every weekday at 12 p.m. E.T. / 10:00 a.m. M.T., alongside occasional special live broadcasts.

Click here to sign up for notifications so you never miss a Rebel livestream.