Dr. Malthouse continues informed consent advocacy

On Saturday, October 8 there was a screening of the documentary Uninformed Consent in Toronto, Ontario. It garnered hundreds of attendees and of those attending, there were a small group of prominent COVID-19 dissident medical professionals, including Dr. Robert Malthouse.

Dr. Malthouse is a well-known COVID-19 dissenter. He had his license to practice medicine suspended by his regulatory body for following actual science instead of political science.

"Like many of the public health policies, lockdowns, masks, all that sort of thing...the evidence was very clear even way back in 2020, that they didn't actually help people, it didn't improve their health but it make them sicker. And of course they had their effect on people losing their businesses and many other things in terms of family life," he said.

