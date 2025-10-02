Eby declines fast-track proposal for pipeline to B.C. coast

Premier David Eby rejected Alberta's pipeline proposal Wednesday for B.C.'s west coast, favouring "real" projects with private-sector support.

Eby stated, “There is no project … unless the Albertan government and the federal Canadian government are committing billions of taxpayer dollars to build this project, and if that is the plan, then they should be transparent about it.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced her government will lead a technical advisory group, including South Bow, Enbridge, and Trans Mountain, with Indigenous participants to advance an application for a pipeline to B.C.’s coast.

Smith's government pledged $14 million yesterday for early planning, including cost estimates and First Nations engagement.

WATCH: Premier @Dave_Eby's full response rejecting Alberta's new pipeline, calling Premier Smith's proposal a 'fake' project and suggesting it poses a "direct" threat to the advancement of other nation-building developments. pic.twitter.com/8BC79JOsW6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 2, 2025

However, at least one coastal nation is against another crude oil pipeline project.

Marilyn Slett, elected chief of the Heiltsuk First Nation in B.C., told CBC News that they would never support lifting the moratorium, as it would devastate the northern coast's ecosystem.

Slett cited a 2016 oil spill from the Nathan E. Stewart tugboat, which released 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils near Bella Bella in Heiltsuk territories, as the primary reason for the moratorium.

Danielle Smith announces Alberta's government will be taking action toward building a new oil pipeline to the West Coast. pic.twitter.com/Jo4Ay6F3CP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 1, 2025

This concern fails to consider Bill C-48, which was enacted in 2019 and bans oil tankers carrying over 12,500 metric tons of oil from British Columbia's north coast. This law has eliminated Prince Rupert, a long-considered route for Alberta oil exports to Asia, as a viable pipeline destination.

Critics claim government approval for a new pipeline is irrelevant without proponents. Enbridge, having lost millions on Northern Gateway in 2016, stated it would only propose an Alberta-B.C. pipeline after "real provincial and federal legislative change."

Smith attributes stalled pipeline development to federal Liberal energy policies. She urged Carney to drop the tanker ban but hopes to work with the prime minister, who is open to a new pipeline, to make Canada an "energy superpower."

Premier Smith says she hopes to "win over" support from BC Premier Eby for a new pipeline to Canada's west coast.



"I like to build with the other premiers on areas in which we agree," Smith says, despite Eby's early rejection of the project. pic.twitter.com/LkHOyjHOab — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 1, 2025

Alberta has been privately discussing a new pipeline with oil companies for months, with the province applying for a new oil pipeline by May 2026 through the federal Major Projects Office (MPO) to mitigate legal uncertainty.

Eby called Smith's pipeline plan and tanker ban repeal a "direct economic threat" to B.C. and Canada, seeing it as a distraction and "wedge politics" from B.C.'s ready projects with billions in private investment.

Eby seeks collaboration with Alberta on electrical grid intertie and hydrogen sector growth.

The MPO streamlines federal approval for projects of national interest. An oil pipeline isn't on the current list, but a second announcement is expected by mid-November.

Carney last month announced initial fast-tracked projects, including LNG Canada Phase 2 and the Red Chris Mine expansion in B.C.