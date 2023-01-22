Ezra Levant's closing thoughts on the WEF's 2023 Davos conference

E-transfer (Canada):

Last week I led a team of seven Rebel News journalists in covering the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Despite not being officially accredited to enter the conference, the Rebel News team managed to gain access to some of the wealthiest and most influential people in attendance. We wanted to be part of the small number of journalists who will actually hold these people to account.

Did we keep our promise? How do you feel about the work Rebel News did at the World Economic Forum? Did we indeed tell the other side of the story and shine a light of scrutiny on the world’s most powerful billionaires and oligarchs? If you donated to our crowdfund, do you feel like you got your money’s worth?

Avi Yemini and I peppered Pfizer’s CEO with questions. We had a 20-minute walking interview with Greta Thunberg. On Twitter alone those two videos have been watched an astonishing 22 million times in just three days. And those are just our most viral videos. We actually published FORTY news stories and videos at WEFReports.com. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out, please do.

WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant & @OzraeliAvi spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Story: https://t.co/eIp37FWNtz



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2023

I feel like Rebel News made an enormous difference this week. If we hadn’t been there, I can only imagine what the fawning coverage of Pfizer and Greta would have been like.

Rebel News hit our stride during the pandemic and the lockdowns and vaccine mandates — and especially the trucker convoy. We proved the value of citizen journalism that relies on crowdfunding, not corporate or government money. And I think we hit a new milestone this past week, showing that same independent spirit is craved by people around the world.

