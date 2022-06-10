FDA positions to authorize COVID jabs for 6-month-olds

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Let Kids Camp Tim Hortons Foundation Camps will require all campers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending their camps. If you agree that they should let teens camp regardless of vaccination status, please sign the petition on this page. 23,021 signatures

Many people do not realize that the COVID injectables remain under expanded and/or extended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They appear to be a main lead source in this authorization as most countries health authority, including Health Canada, look to their authorizations slash approvals to, essentially, rubber stamp the same products.

In February, Pfizer announced “plans to extend their rolling submission to the FDA seeking to amend the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include children 6 months through 4 years of age,” apparently at the request of the FDA. It’s a rolling submission because it means that they must continue to submit documentation as it… you guessed it, rolls in.

Further in that press release Pfizer itself reinforces that “Emergency uses of the vaccine have not been approved or licensed by FDA, but have been authorized by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).”

In the same press release the pharma oligarch says that it was waiting “for the three-dose data as Pfizer and BioNTech continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group.”

At the same time that Pfizer was waiting for 3rd dose efficacy in children, their own submitted safety data was being released by the FDA as per a court order (despite best efforts to keep it suppressed).

The first data dump was at the end of January, with each consecutive month having tens of thousands of pages of data being released that shows alarming safety signals and hidden misrepresentations.

Which isn’t surprising, because Pfizer has paid upwards of an astronomical 10 billion dollars worth of penalties since the year 2000 for things like false advertising, safety violations, government contracting related offenses, making false claims, etc.

It’s a well documented fraudster group. But since there has been a complete media blackout on these concerning pieces of history and more recently the dropping of these massive data releases, Pfizer has the fortitude to continue with their reckless injection for babies.

A few months after the above mentioned documents began dropping with absolutely zero mainstream media attention drawn to it, Pfizer received the rubber stamp that it needed to move forward — authorization under the emergency order for third doses, also known as booster shots, in the 5 to 11-year-olds.

A mere week after Pfizer received booster authorization, they issued a press release outlining high efficacy favourable safety in children 6 months to under 5 years of age following third doses. Based on topline data, which means that none of it was blinded, the data was gathering from a group of fewer than 2,000 children with a dose amount that is 1/10th of the adult dose, apparently showing an 80 per cent efficacy based on ten babies, toddlers or pre-schoolers that became symptomatic 7 days following their third doses.

Did any these innocent babies, toddlers or preschoolers suffer a similar reaction to Maddie de Garay, who was a clinical trial participant of Pfizer’s 12 to 17-year-old study at Cincinnati Children’s hospital in Ohio? Maddie is now wheelchair bound and fed exclusively fed from an NG tube. Maddie and her family have been gaslit and abandoned by the clinical trial, its principle investigator, and every mainstream children’s hospital that her parents have tried to take her to ever since.

By the end of May, the FDA had put out this notice titled Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee; Notice of Meeting; Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments.

The FDA will be hosting a public advisory meeting to discuss recent requests to amend the EUA of Moderna to include the administration of a primary series (that’s 2 doses) to infants, children and adolescents aged 6 months through 17 years of age and to amend Pfizer BioNTech’s EUA to include the administration of a primary series (again, two doses) to infants and children aged 6 months through 4 years of age. The meeting will be open to the public on June 14 and 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Based on my previous reports, the Ontario Government, for instance, knew as early as August 25, 2021 that Moderna caused an alarmingly high rate of myocarditis and adverse events in youth.

Data analyst Kelly Brown and I have done in-depth interviews about this. Two days after Brown published his remarks on Twitter, and over a month after the government data had been published and was readily available, the Ontario Government gave preferential advice to the Pfizer injection for people aged 18-24.

What would this incident rate be if Moderna had been granted authorization? As the FDA moves to do.

What is this going to be in the 5 to 11-year-olds as more data becomes available? And is any of this going to look for infants, toddlers and preschoolers?