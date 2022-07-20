'That's nuts': Feds to slash domestic oil production, cap emissions as population grows and China doubles down on coal

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the federal government's new plan to drastically reduce emissions across all sectors by the year 2030.

To achieve this, Ottawa has proposed a "modified carbon pricing system" that would be implemented domestically to decrease emissions from the oil and gas industries by up to 45% by the year 2030.

As reported by CBC, Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has taken aim at domestic oil and gas production saying in part, "'We simply cannot ignore the fact that the oil and gas sector is Canada's biggest emitter,' Guilbeault said in April during a House of Commons committee meeting studying the proposed emissions cap on oil and gas."

The move to cap ethical oil and emissions domestically arrives even as Canada's population is rapidly increasing. Canada's Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser recently celebrated the continuation of welcoming a "record number" of immigrants to the country.

Together, we will continue to welcome a record number of immigrants to contribute to our communities. — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) July 13, 2022

The proposed emission-reducing plan also does not apply to Canada's imported oil from nations with poor human rights records such as Saudi Arabia.

