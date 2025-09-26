Feds not sending ‘buyback’ guns to Ukraine, citing ‘extremely limited interest’

Canada has abandoned plans to donate gun “buyback” weapons to Ukraine, deeming it impractical for their defence against Russia, according to the Toronto Star.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree's office clarified the “well-intentioned” effort was not feasible, given the weapons did not meet NATO standards. Since 2022, Canada has committed nearly $22 billion in assistance to Ukraine, with over $6.5 billion in military aid.

Controversy intensified following leaked audio of Anandasangaree attributing the Carney government's continuation of the program to Quebec's electoral pressures. Anandasangaree claims his comments were taken out of context, but Conservatives are demanding his resignation.

Defence Minister Bill Blair explains how the Liberals' gun buyback could see Canadians' firearms sent to Ukraine.



"Every bit of assistance we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory," he adds.

On December 5, 2024, former defence minister Bill Blair stated the government was collaborating with Ukraine to provide combat weapons, with the Ukrainian military confirming interest in certain firearms.

Canada's Defence Ministry intended to send 23 assault-style firearms to Ukraine. Other models would be destroyed under the "buyback" program. The government added 324 models to its prohibited firearms list, expanding it to over 2,500 by March.

As of April 2025, Public Safety Canada confiscated over 12,000 guns from businesses for $22 million; none were sent to Ukraine.

"Every bit of assistance that we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory and a worthwhile investment of our collective time and efforts," Blair told reporters at the time of the initial announcement.

Public Safety Minister under scrutiny after leaked audio recording on gun 'buyback' plan



Gary Anandasangaree can be heard in a leaked audio recording suggesting political pressure from Quebec is a driving force behind the Liberals' controversial gun 'buyback' program.



On last… pic.twitter.com/Bsw4k4RCbJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2025

On September 23, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced the nationwide firearm “buyback” program will launch this fall for approximately 180,000 prohibited firearms in Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's election promise of an "assault-style" firearms compensation program was criticized by experts as disorganized and a tactic to advance the Liberal government's gun control agenda.

The Liberal government justified its “buyback” program by labeling banned weapons as "assault-style" or "weapons of war," arguing they don't belong in communities and must be outlawed to prevent mass shootings.

The initial Order-in-Council followed the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting which left 22 dead. The feds are allocating $342.6 million this fiscal year to confiscate prohibited firearms.

Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) argues that banned weapons are not "weapons of war" because they are not automatic and thus unsuitable for military combat. She stated, "Otherwise Ukraine would want them all."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her province won't participate in the Liberal government's gun buyback program and that its municipal police forces will focus on "real" policing priorities.



READ MORE: https://t.co/re6juTJdnI pic.twitter.com/ZaikTI6nqa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 26, 2025

The controversial $742-million gun “buyback” plan faces opposition from gun owners, some provinces, and police, while advocates decry delays.

A 2023 Public Safety report found that most legal gun owners view federal firearm confiscation as a wasteful policy that doesn't target actual illicit gun crime, which they attribute to gangs and organized crime.

Anandasangaree stated the Liberal Party continues the program to secure Québec votes and fulfill Prime Minister Mark Carney’s election promise, following a previous Liberal government initiative.

The program, piloting this fall in Cape Breton, N.S., targets 180,000 gun owners nationwide. Anandasangaree expressed “absolute confidence” in the “buyback” program Wednesday, which he claimed was “voluntary”.

After the October 30, 2026 amnesty period, possessing prohibited firearms will be a criminal offense, punishable by up to five years imprisonment under the Criminal Code.