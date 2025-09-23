Freeland, two staffers billed taxpayers $26k to attend 2024 WEF summit

During her tenure as finance minister, Chrystia Freeland spent $4,335.96 on a two-night hotel stay at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Conservatives had previously questioned the Liberals about the size and attendees of Ottawa's delegation.

Records obtained via a June 2024 Access to Information request by former True North journalist and Conservative MP Andrew Lawton revealed Freeland and two staff members spent over $26,000 to attend the globalist conference.

For two nights, lodging cost $11,188.62, with Freeland's room alone exceeding $4,300. Airfare was $13,079.08, meals $1,810.20, and other transportation $208.64.

Chrystia Freeland charged Canadian taxpayers $4335.96 for a hotel for TWO NIGHTS when she went to Davos last year for the World Economic Forum annual meeting.



In testimony last June 2024, Freeland stated she attended the WEF from January 16-19, 2024, to promote Canadian economic interests, but offered no further details on attendees, discussions, or agreements.

On January 17, Freeland met with business leaders privately to discuss Canadian opportunities. “I also participated in a panel entitled No Recovery without Trade and Investment,” she said.

“What was the total cost to the taxpayer, broken down by category of expense?” asked MP Leslyn Lewis. Taxpayers received a bill for $12,170.73 for Freeland’s travel to Davos last year, according to a Government Travel Expenses Database.

Receipts confirm charges for the Ameron Davos Swiss Mountain Resort and other Davos-area hotels, totaling $26,323.83, including a $12.43 administrative processing fee per traveller.

When asked by Conservatives about what government resources were accessed for the minister’s excursion, Freeland did not respond.

“Funny that the Department of Finance only released the records the day after Freeland resigned from cabinet,” MP Lawton wrote on X, referring to Freeland’s September 16 appointment as Canada's special representative for Ukraine's reconstruction.

An earlier access filing with the Ministry of Global Affairs returned no records for her travel planning memos and flight records to Davos.

Rebel News sought internal communications for Freeland's January 2024 travel, but the Privy Council expected their release by October 2024, nine months after filing and eight months beyond the 30-day statutory window.

Emails reveal Freeland tried to use Privy Council resources for her WEF Board role, but staff refused, stating her WEF work is personal, not representative of Canada.

“DPM is a member of the Board of Trustees in her personal capacity, and if this is a meeting with respect to her role in the board, normally no one provides DPM support as it is a personal matter unrelated to her government role,” reads email correspondence.