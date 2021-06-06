Restraining order taken out against Glen Carritt for posing with Easter Bunny

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! 2363 Donors

United We Roll founder and local Alberta politician Glen Carritt recently received a lockdown ticket for... posting a picture of himself with the Easter Bunny. The government then got a restraining order against Glen that prohibits him from hosting any further events. If he does, he will go straight to jail.

Regular Rebel News viewers will be familiar with Glen for his work defending civil liberties. When Ottawa wouldn't listen to Albertans' concerns, Glen organized a convoy of trucks that made its way across the country to Parliament Hill to stand up to Justin Trudeau. Glen was also an Innisfail town councillor before he resigned after speaking out in favour of businesses defying government-imposed lockdown restrictions.

Instead of just going away forever as his fellow councillors wanted him to do, Glen decided to run for mayor, and part of campaigning for mayor is hosting events. He hosted an event over the Easter weekend that he said brought guests to tears, they were so thankful to have an Easter event they could go to with their kids.

In this video, you'll see the moment Glen received a ticket for hosting a gathering on his private property. Later on, on May 6, the Alberta government obtained a restraining order against Glen, Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe, and unnamed Jane and John Does that prevents all of us from hosting 'illegal public gatherings.' If Glen violates this, he'll immediately be sent to jail just as Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Pastor Tim Stephens, and others were. That's a big noose hanging over Glen's head, taking away his rights to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, not to mention his ability to run an effective political campaign as an anti-lockdown candidate.

We want Glen to continue to do the work that he does, standing up for families like yours and mine. We're providing Glen with a top-notch lawyer, Chad Williamson of Williamson Law, to fight his lockdown ticket in court at no cost to him, thanks to the generosity of our viewers. If you can contribute to this fight, please donate at FightTheFines.com. Your donations are now eligible for a charitable tax receipt through our partnership with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity.