🔴Gondek raided, Immigration disaster, Pipeline deal falters | Buffalo Roundtable

Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid are joined LIVE by lawyer Keith Wilson and Alberta independence advocate Jeffrey Rath for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guests this week: Jeffrey Rath (Alberta Prosperity Project leader) and Keith Wilson (Lawyer)

Today, we're looking at shocking reports indicating the RCMP executed search warrants at the home of former Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek (and two other city politicians), where officers seized evidence like cellphones as part of an ongoing corruption investigation tied to Calgary City Hall.

Plus, we discuss the fallout after a scathing report from Auditor General Karen Hogan showed the sheer scale of fraud and abuse in Canada's international student program. Despite over 150,000 'international students' being potentially non-compliant with conditions of their program from 2023 to 2024, only slightly over 4,000 investigations were even launched.

We're also discussing how Alberta's Memorandum of Understanding with the Carney Liberals on energy is being delayed by key outstanding issues — including details on a major oilsands carbon capture project, methane regulations, industrial carbon pricing ramp-up, and pipeline-related commitments.

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