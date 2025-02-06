Government Gone Wild: Time to expose the waste of the Trudeau Liberals

As we careen toward the next federal election, the Trudeau Liberals want struggling Canadians, being crushed by inflation caused by Trudeau's out-of-control spending, to forget how the Liberals over the last nine years, have turned federal spending into a bottomless buffet, and they’re loading up their plates on our dime.

Our new initiative at ExposeTheWaste.com is all about pulling back the curtain on the bizarre, the baffling, and the outright bonkers ways Trudeau & Co. keep funnelling your hard-earned tax dollars into vanity projects and bureaucratic bloat, and weird DEI schemes.

The Rebel News team will be working to list as many money pits as possible on that website, and today, I will show you some examples to prove why we need to do this.

Let’s start with an instant classic: The “Red Couch Tour”— I wish I were joking about this, but apparently Ottawa thought it was a smashing plan to spend $155,000 towing a couch across the country. Maybe the idea was that everyday Canadians could sit down on this wandering chesterfield to have “conversations.”

Well, the only conversation we should be having is: “Who on earth thought this was a good use of public money?”

Let’s keep going, because there’s so much more. Ever wonder how much money it takes to manage a Twitter account? Well, apparently over $100,000 if you’re the Trudeau Liberals, who spent that on salaries and overtime for the Health Minister’s social media. In a day and age where a 12-year-old could run a Twitter account from her bedroom, why on earth does it cost you and me six figures?

Next up is one that literally put up a fence between Canadians and common sense: Park's Canada spent $65,000 for a fence at Signal Hill in St. John’s, only to take it right back down when people complained it was blocking the view of the city. Something about paying for a fence that no one wants, and then paying again to remove it is so perfectly Liberal. Could they not have asked the locals if they even wanted the thing in the first place?

There’s also the fiasco of the$14,000 survey for the Department of National Defence. But this wasn’t about national security or protecting our troops. Nope — it was about whether superheroes could perform superhuman feats. Maybe next year they’ll spend your money to research if water is, in fact, wet.

But the hits keep on coming: It seems like you can throw some dice and find a brand-new way the federal government is handing out money like candy.

Whether it’s corporate welfare cheques to businesses that don’t need them, or questionable research projects that only seem to benefit ivory tower academics, the Trudeau government can’t spend fast enough.

They’re giving out big, fat bonuses in underperforming departments — like the folks who mismanaged the ArriveCan app. Apparently, bungling a travel app that cost us millions is worthy of a pat on the back and some extra cash. They awarded $340,000 in bonuses for that fiasco, and that’s just one department!

Over the years, we’ve also seen the government buy land it could’ve gotten for free, design bridges that might never get built, and send officials jet-setting around the globe for “research” that never sees the light of day. It’s basically a spending free-for-all.

Now, some of you might be thinking, “Well Sheila, waste happens everywhere!” Sure, but take a quick peek at what our neighbours to the south are doing under President Donald Trump. They are implementing real streamlining measures — reforming USAID, cutting down on overhead with a “Department of Government Efficiency” to root out waste.

It is an attempt to keep big government in check. Meanwhile, here in Canada, we just watch one scandal unfold after another — when the blowback gets too big, they backtrack, then move on to the next scheme.

Canadians are sick and tired of the secrecy, the arrogance, and the blatant disregard for the taxpayers who fund all this nonsense. We’re the ones footing the bill, and we deserve a whole lot better

ExposeTheWaste.com is your one-stop shop to get the full rundown on these ridiculous spending sprees. We’re done with the virtue-signalling photo ops, the hush-hush deals, and the shady marketing campaigns.

This is how we’re fighting back and demanding accountability for every dollar spent.