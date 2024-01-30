HIGHLIGHTS: Taking on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Our Rebel News team is back from Davos, Switzerland, where we covered the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. It's there, high in the Swiss Alps, that WEF chairman Klaus Schwab brings together powerful politicians, business leaders and civil society organizations to plot and pitch plans for furthering the goals of globalization.

While we were on the ground covering the summit, we published so many stories that we wanted to provide a montage of some of the best moments in case you happened to miss them.

Ezra Levant put questions to investment firm State Street's CEO, Ron O'Handley, about the company's commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.

The Rebel News boss was joined by Chief Australian Correspondent Avi Yemini as the pair pressed Richard Hatchett, CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the WEF's vaccine and infectious disease division, about planning for future pandemics.

'F you Klaus Schwab, and F your New World Order': Comedian's WEF satire goes viral



Comedian @DamonImani gained overwhelming international support after his satirical piece telling off globalists at the World Economic Forum went viral online.@DreaHumphrey sits down to interview… pic.twitter.com/KosbA13Rj5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 24, 2024

Levant caught up with U.S. Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, and asked him what he thought of former president Donald Trump's stunning victory in Iowa's Republican caucus and his outlook on a looming rematch between President Joe Biden and Trump.

Plus, the pair had an entertaining exchange with CNN host Richard Quest, who was certainly more keen to be the one asking questions.

The duo also ran into American musician Will.i.am, who shared his thoughts on free speech and if — or when — people should be censored.

WATCH: Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) confronts a Semafor reporter about his comments towards Rebel News at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland.



MORE: https://t.co/RsPeUnmANq pic.twitter.com/BZxk9eXdNR — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 24, 2024

Yemini and Levant walked-and-talked with Mark Carney, a former governor of the banks of Canada and England, and a rumoured candidate for the next leader of the Liberal Party, weighed in on a number of issues, including the arrest of Rebel News reporter David Menzies as he questioned Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

You can revisit all of our coverage of the World Economic Forum at our special website, WEFreports.com.

There, you can also chip in to help support our 100% independent journalism, so we can keep bringing you the other side of the story from places like Davos.