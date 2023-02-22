Hundreds march against BC's new health-care bill and to recall Premier David Eby

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

This past Saturday, close to 300 people gathered to protest in front of Bell Media’s Vancouver office. The protest, which was organized by Stand United BC was part of a monthly pro-freedom demonstration known as the World Wide Freedom Rally and has been occurring monthly across Canada and sometimes globally for well over a year.

“Hey, hey, ho, ho David Eby’s got to go”



Hundreds marched around downtown Vancouver chanting to have Premier David Eby’s MLA seat recalled. Due to Bill 36.



Full report coming soon. Click link for more info on #RecallDavidEby https://t.co/o9VQA5lvi5 pic.twitter.com/DZYXs0eA0Y — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 19, 2023

The focus of the rally this month was to educate citizens about Bill 36, B.C’s new Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA), which is set to drastically change how health-care professionals in the province are regulated, to the point that some say they will leave the province to work elsewhere.

The rally also included a march promoting an ongoing campaign seeking to recall Premier David Eby for what they see as a sign of failed leadership for the bill’s passing.

Recently, Conservative BC MLA Jim Rustad brought forth a petition signed by nearly 11,000 British Columbians who also oppose the bill. Rustad says the petition is one of the largest to have been heard in the legislative assembly to date.

MLA @JohnRustad4BC gives the behind the scenes scoop on the passing of Bill 36 during a protest to recall Premier David Eby.



Click on the link to learn more about the new healthcare Bill which is causing great concern amongst many healthcare workers. https://t.co/f3OYCDxIdj pic.twitter.com/OWliItooko — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 20, 2023

In the full video report, you'll hear some of the medical professionals who attended the rally explain why all Canadians — no matter their province — should be concerned that a bill like this has passed in B.C.