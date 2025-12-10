Indigenous groups using reconciliation as grifting tactic

Reconciliation efforts have seen many different things renamed in Canada, with the latest example coming in British Columbia where a bridge named after a former premier was given a new name using a linguistically manufactured orthography that no ordinary citizen, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, can read, write, or pronounce.

During a press conference for the renaming, Kwantlen Chief Marilyn Gabriel took over the podium when a reporter asked Transport Minister Mike Farnsworth a question about costs related to the building materials.

“It hurts me,” she interjected, “please keep those questions for a side press conference,” Chief Gabriel said, insisting people had gathered to “celebrate” the occasion.

On Tuesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said this incident highlighted how Indigenous activists are pushing too far under the guise of reconciliation, to the point it's become a sort of grift.

“Even Stephen Harper, the great Conservative, increased the budget for Indigenous Affairs,” Ezra said, noting at some point after that, “things started to change.”

This wasn't the fault of Indigenous people, he added, pointing the finger at “white lawyers and bureaucrats and opportunists.” Nevertheless, the shift from a positive, development-focused relationship, “the leading edge of Indigenous Affairs became about race hatred,” Ezra explained, likening the movement Black Lives Matter in the U.S., “but with Indigenous people instead of black people.”

Justin Trudeau said a “genocide” was even still going on, Ezra said. The country's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, was removed from the $10 bill and statues were pulled down in the aftermath.

“Incredibly, the head of our Supreme Court said the same thing,” noted Ezra.

Shifting back to the renaming of Pattulo Bridge, Ezra said he wasn't fully opposed to renaming things but said the “deliberate choice to make it absolutely inscrutable or impenetrable” by regular citizens was a decision drive by “hubris.”

Now, we've moved “well past reconciliation” and into a “danger zone” he continued. “Activists have flipped the script; they're becoming the supremacists in their own way.”

He encouraged these types not to “rub it in” or “go on the offensive.”

Connecting this to the transgender movement that attached itself to the Pride movement, Ezra offered a word of advice: “Declare victory, don't spike the football in the face of the people who pay your bills.”