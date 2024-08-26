Is Jagmeet Singh serious about bringing down Trudeau's government?

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

A strike between Canada's two largest rail companies and is threatening to disrupt industries at an important time of year as the fall harvest draws near.

The Trudeau Liberals, through Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, ordered the Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. to resume talks with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon says he was "comparing notes" with US officials while discussing a strike by Canada's two largest railway companies.



"Let's not pretend that the US and Mexico don't have labour conflicts," he says.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/rCqEx1zSn4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 26, 2024

On Monday's edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's bold statement that his party would pull support for the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals should the Liberals force the union back to work.

Reflecting on a recent visit to an Ontario steel factory, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was well received by workers, David Menzies said off camera, workers told him Singh visited the same plant only to be heckled.

“He's the one man who could stop all of this, and he doesn't care because this is as close to the levers of power as he's going to get,” said Sheila Gunn Reid.

“I take great pleasure in the blue-collar people of the other parts of this country finding out that their union leadership long ago sold them out to the NDP.”