Lawyer David Anber is helping Ottawa protesters as cops arrest, release without charges

David Anber is working with The Democracy Fund to provide free advice to protesters.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 08, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Anber joined Ezra to talk about the arrest of protesters in Ottawa.

Here's a bit of what David had to say:

“If there were charges laid, there would be a number of areas of those charges which would be difficult for the Crown to prove. There would be Constitutional issues, not only with the enforcement but with any suggestion that the Criminal Code would trump the Charter of Rights that are in play.

“I will say this, though. It's been a lot quieter today... I'm right downtown, 430m south of the centre of the protests, and it's a lot quieter today. And I think that though protesters — I support everyone's right to protest and to do so noisily, I think that the hook that the police were using to... do these arrests for mischief was the extremely loud noise, which has been going on for some time.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

