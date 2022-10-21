Liberal MPs refuse to denounce China’s police stations located in Canada
Rebel News visits Parliament and questions MPs in regards to the recent discovery that the Communist Party of China is operating police stations in Canada, and refuse to answer.
It was recently found that China is operating at least three Chinese police stations in Canada.
The three that have been discovered are located in the Greater Toronto Area, specifically in Markham, Newmarket, and Scarborough. Liberal members of Parliament have been made aware of the issue, but refuse to explain what concrete steps the party is taking to remedy the situation.
Liberal MPs interviewed by Rebel News refused to state a specific view on the importance of Canadian sovereignty, and how the presence of Chinese law enforcement could affect such a concept.
Members of Parliament Michael Chong, and Michael Cooper from the Conservative Party of Canada, both asked about the issue, failed to issue a proper response.
Rebel News was also able to catch Ministers Anita Anand, Marco Mendicino, Omar Alghabra, as well as members of Parliament Joanne Thompson, Mark Gerretsen, Ali Ehsassi, and Irek Kusmierczyk.
Alghabra refused to say anything, apart from the traditional “have a good day.”
Thompson, Mendicino, Anand, Kusmierczyk all didn’t say a single word, while Gerretsen said he wasn’t aware that such a thing was occurring.
Conservative Member of Parliament from Alberta, Dane Lloyd, did give his thoughts on the issue. Watch this full report to hear his response.
