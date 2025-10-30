Liberals claim ‘Christmas Election’ in the cards over budget skepticism

Liberals, Conservatives, and Bloc Québécois MPs hinted at a Christmas election if a budget agreement isn't reached by November 4.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   October 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

 

source: X / AndrewScheer (left)

As the budget nears, parties accuse each other of inciting an early election over fiscal policy disputes. Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer stated on October 29 that the government's "costly budget" would be an "excuse for costly elections."

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon fears the Liberal government's budget may fail due to "political games" by the opposition, potentially forcing an election in six months.

The Conservatives and Bloc have presented budget demands that the Liberal government appears unwilling to meet, according to the Epoch Times.

MacKinnon accused both parties of not taking it "seriously" while Canadians seek "certainty."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asserted that the 2025/26 deficit should not surpass the $42 billion official projection, challenging the PBO's estimate of $68.5 billion. 

Poilievre linked deficit spending to inflation, advocating for an "affordable budget for an affordable life," while MacKinnon announced an "affordable budget" on November 4, urging the Opposition to support it to avoid a "very expensive Christmas election."

Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin questioned MacKinnon's readiness to negotiate the budget or if he intended a "Christmas election." The Bloc has six demands for budget support, including increased health and infrastructure transfers with no strings attached, and higher Old Age Security payments.

MacKinnon questioned the basis for negotiation given the Bloc's non-negotiable demands, adding, "The only question is, who from the Bloc or the Conservative Party wants to trigger a Christmas election most?"

Poilievre accused the Liberals of seeking an election to "distract" from "broken" promises. MacKinnon countered that Canadians chose the Liberals in April for "stability" and "calm," not "slogans."

This follows October 26 remarks where MacKinnon acknowledged the minority Liberals lack the votes to pass their budget. They need three additional MP votes, or Parliament could be dissolved and an election called.

Should the Bloc and Conservatives oppose the budget, the Liberals would need NDP support. Interim NDP Leader Don Davies stated the party cannot back an austerity budget and advocates for greater worker and business support. 

The Carney government maintains its "spend less and invest more" message, aiming to cut operational spending while boosting the economy through infrastructure and other major investments. Davies clarified the NDP caucus is not afraid of an election.

Amidst partisan chaos and U.S. tariff uncertainty, Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a pre-budget speech detailing his government's first budget, expected to include spending cuts, new initiatives, and an expanded federal deficit. 

The former central banker delayed the spring budget, promising a "comprehensive, effective, ambitious, prudent budget" in the fall.

The Liberal platform projected a $62.3 billion deficit this fiscal year, exceeding last year's $61.9 billion and the 2008 financial crisis ($55.6 billion). 

The government's last budget failure was in 2020. The Budget Implementation Act hasn't passed since June 19, 2024, due to Conservative filibusters over green technology fund document disclosure.

This is the longest non-COVID-related budget delay in over two decades, deemed "extremely unusual."

Latest News

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-10-30 21:58:37 -0400 Flag
    Even if an election’s called in the next few weeks, I’m not optimistic that it would change anything. We’ll still get the same clowns in office after it’s over.
  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2025-10-30 21:51:50 -0400 Flag
    What a great Christmas gift an election would be! As Ann Landers used to say, “Throw the bums out!”
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-30 19:42:16 -0400
    BRING IT ON! It’ll be worth it to oust the lying Liberals from our government and let Pierre Poilievre undo the destruction they did. What a gift it would be if the Conservatives had a majority.