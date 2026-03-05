Massive rally shows even Quebecers strongly oppose gun grab

Thousands of law-abiding gun owners and their supporters turned up for a protest outside of Quebec's provincial legislature building recently, calling on the government to not participate in the federal Liberals' gun 'buyback' program.

“They’re licensed, they’re legal, they’re not criminals,” one supporter told Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie, who was covering the demonstration.

“Quebecers do not deserve this,” insisted Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights spokeswoman Tracey Wilson. “Instead of from criminals, they're going to take the guns of law-abiding Quebecers.”

On this Wednesday's edition of The Gunn Show, Alexa joined host Sheila Gunn Reid to further discuss the gun grab and Quebecers' showing up to oppose the plan.

Alexa detailed how those firearms owners in attendance said they followed the law to acquire their property and continue to do so by complying with safe storage rules. They say instead of addressing criminals, the government is taking the path of least resistance by taking action against legal owners.

“A lot of people don't understand,” Alexa told Sheila. Law-abiding gun owners are raising the alarm to the rest of the public, warning that if the confiscation program goes through, who knows what rights the authorities may look to remove next.

“Is it your car ... is it your boat? What is next?” wondered Alexa, given the Liberal government's persistent pursuit of net-zero climate initiatives.

The protesters she heard from were encouraging others to rise up and push back against this overreach. “People should be aware that this is a violation of rights,” she said. Legal gun owners are “not the problem” when it comes to rising crime in Canada.

“They're banning some of these firearms simply because they look cool,” replied Sheila. “People should care even if they aren't firearms owners,” she said, suggesting the government was wrong for targeting non-criminals.

“It could be you next for something you didn't do,” she cautioned.