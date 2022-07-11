Matt Walsh and J.K. Rowling agree on the same issues

﻿AP Photo/Christophe Ena, ﻿Getty Images/Jason Kempin

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Net-zero climate policies are being inflicted on Dutch farmers by the government, and they are pushing back. So, Rebel News sent an all-star team of journalists from across the world to the Netherlands to show you the other side of the story on these massive protests. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Pop musician and singer Macy Gray made the waves last week when she seemingly came out in opposition to the woke transgender, stating, “I will say this, and everybody’s going to hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry.”

Following her remarks to Piers Morgan, Gray was swiftly condemned on social media by the woke brigade and just as quickly as she was attacked, Gray put out an apology.

Speaking to Today on Thursday to promote her new album, Gray apologized for her remarks and stated that “being a woman is a vibe.” Describing the backlash against her as a “huge learning experience,” Gray regurgitated left-wing talking points to state that transgender individuals can call themselves whatever they believe they are and no one can take it away from them.

“Being a woman is a vibe and it’s something I’m very proud of and something that it is very precious to me. I think that if you in your heart feel that’s what you are, then that’s what you are regardless of what anybody says or thinks. I’ve learned a lot and I’m glad I did because now I know,” she said.

The pop star’s remarks prompted many conservatives on social media to mock Gray for calling womanhood a “vibe.” Posting on Twitter, evolutionary psychologist Gad Saad (@GadSaad) wrote, “Dear [Macy Gray], I’m getting a weird vibe tonight. Can you walk me through the process on how I might establish that I’m a woman? Perhaps [Matt Walsh] can help.”

Saad’s remarks prompted condemnation from feminists including FILIA, which told him to “back off,” and accused him of being able to be as freely spoken by the sole virtue of being a male.

“You will receive far less backlash than @MacyGraysLife simply because you are male,” the account wrote. “Stop picking an easy target, and start doing the hard work, as Feminists have been doing for years.”

“You don't get brownie points for targeting Women,” the group said.

One might argue that Matt Walsh has accomplished more with the release of his documentary What is a Woman? than modern feminists have in decades as trans-rights activism has gone mainstream and worked its way into every institution and establishment to the detriment of women’s rights.

The attack from the feminist group prompted Walsh to respond: “Sorry but women who publicly renounce the definition of ‘woman’ for fear of mean comments from trans activists deserve all the scorn they get. That kind of gutless cowardice is exactly what got us into this position in the first place.”

Sorry but women who publicly renounce the definition of “woman” for fear of mean comments from trans activists deserve all the scorn they get. That kind of gutless cowardice is exactly what got us into this position in the first place. https://t.co/dM9mk1ej5d — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 9, 2022

Walsh’s remarks prompted Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling to jump into the fray.

Endless death and rape threats, threats of loss of livelihood, employers targeted, physical harassment, family address posted online with picture of bomb-making manual aren't 'mean comments'. If you don't yet understand what happens to women who stand up on this issue, back off. https://t.co/qWTcGZML97 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 10, 2022

“Endless death and rape threats, threats of loss of livelihood, employers targeted, physical harassment, family address posted online with picture of bomb-making manual aren't 'mean comments'. If you don't yet understand what happens to women who stand up on this issue, back off.”

To which Walsh replied, “Yes I am also fascinated to hear that I’m immune from criticism because I’m a man. Apparently this fact has not been explained to all of the many people who have threatened to murder me and my family.”

“All of those things and then some have happened to me in the last month because of my film. But if I had backed down and crumbled to the trans activists, I'd deserve to be scorned for it. Cowardice is what empowers these people. Nothing will ever improve until people stop caving,” he added.

Both Walsh and Rowling continue to face harassment and threats over their opposition to transgender activism.

“I respect the courage you've shown on this issue, [J.K. Rowling]. But many people have simply caved to the demands of trans activists and completely surrendered truth and reality to them. The cowards are also villains in this story. They need to be held accountable,” Walsh stated.

The pair ended their dispute on a note of mutual respect, with Rowling praising Walsh for his documentary and exposing the harms of gender identity theory.

“And your film did a good job exposing the incoherence of gender identity theory and some of the harms it's done. Many institutions I used to admire have uncritically embraced this dogma, but I reserve my ire for them rather than shouting 'coward' at individual women.”