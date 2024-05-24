Max Bernier denounces globalist pandemic treaty

The Canadian Press / Chris Wattie

Freedom aficionado Max Bernier is concerned that Canada will surrender its sovereignty to the World Health Organization (WHO) and its controversial pandemic treaty.

“This treaty will increase the influence and legitimacy of unelected global bureaucrats to dictate how we should run our affairs, which a globalist government like Trudeau’s will gladly follow,” Bernier told Rebel News.

“Although we need international cooperation, I am resolutely opposed to this slow but steady drift towards the establishment of a socialist world government,” he said.

It is presumed the World Health Agency (WHA), the WHO’s decision-making body, will meet May 27 to June 1 in Geneva, Switzerland to vote on changes to international health regulations (IHR) and discuss a new pandemic agreement.

In partnership with the European Union (EU), the global agency intends to launch a compulsory ‘vaccine passport’ for the citizenry of all member states who sign on to the treaty.

Canada submitted limits to accessing medical technologies and intellectual property and permitting pharmaceutical companies to withhold technology transfer at their whim, according to a leaked draft of proposed amendments.

The final version of the treaty was widely expected to receive a vote this month. However, controversy surrounding the adoption process hints at a conspiracy to violate due process.

According to David Bell, a public health physician and former WHO epidemic policy specialist, the global agency wants to implement a “centralized, vaccine-and-medication-based response … in terms of controlling populations.”

“They get to decide what is a health emergency, and they are putting in place a surveillance mechanism that will ensure that there are potential emergencies to declare,” he said.

Bernier adds that pressuring signatory countries “will reinforce the power of people here, in Canada, who agree with the authoritarian views of the WHO.”

Last year, the Government of Canada requested public feedback on Canada’s role in the WHO, and its pandemic treaty. The feds gathered intel from dozens of Canadians in a secret town hall and published a report in August 2023.

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis says they “are not valid and effective” without the House and Senate first ratifying them. She urged greater transparency from the Trudeau Liberals in a letter she penned last December to Health Minister Mark Holland.

At the time Canada agreed to the amendments, the WHO announced a budget increase of $6.83 billion for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Efforts to fundraise their efforts before "the next pandemic strikes" have intensified, amid calls to finalize the pandemic treaty, reported the Counter Signal.

In 2021, the Trudeau Liberals gave the UN Agency $86 million, according to Global Affairs in response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar.

Taxpayers will contribute $175.3 million to the international body, including $50 million for the WHO's Pandemic Fund to foster “emergency communications and management.”

“Contrary to what some have claimed, I don’t believe the WHO Pandemic Treaty will give the WHO control over our healthcare system,” Bernier told Rebel. “The WHO has no police force or army to enforce its decisions and recommendations.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus believes a legally binding treaty will serve as its “collective legacy for future generations,” threatening non-compliant actors with sanctions.

Yet the Government of Canada says the international body will not usurp them on future pandemic responses. The Public Health Agency of Canada calls it a “tool… to improve how the world prevents, prepares for, and responds to future international health emergencies.”

“We can just tell them to take a hike if we want to,” Bernier said. “It only has influence over us if we voluntarily comply.”

Francis Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, warned the WHO treaty could jeopardize how nations govern their people.

Should the treaty pass, “Tedros or his successor will be able to issue orders that will go all the way down the pipe to your primary care physicians,” said Boyle.

“WHO boss Tedros Ghebreyesus is a former member of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, a Marxist-Leninist liberation movement,” Bernier notes. “In short, he is a communist.”

“Why in the world would we give influence to a foreign communist bureaucrat at an international agency over our national policies?!”