'Misgender' a trans individual? Straight to Twitter jail
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool shared their reactions to this troubling Twitter-ban trend.
The conservative satire site The Babylon Bee was recently suspended from Twitter after posting a parody piece, titled: "The Babylon Bee's Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine." The story was a reaction to USA Today's naming of Levine, the current U.S. assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as one of its "women of year."
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was suspended from Twitter for identifying Rachel Levine as a biological man as he defended The Babylon Bee following its suspension. Fox News host Tucker Carlson was subsequently suspended from Twitter for defending both Charlie Kirk and the Babylon Bee on the issue.
