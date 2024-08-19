Montreal lifts boil water advisory as repairs continue after serious water main break

It's the latest Canadian city to issue a boil water advisory, following major incidents in Calgary and Halifax, as well as a minor break in Quebec City.

  • By
  • August 19, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Christinne Muschi
The boil water advisory issued for Montreal on August 16, affecting boroughs east of the major water main break, was lifted on Saturday evening.

The cause of the major water main break that flooded streets in downtown Montreal right before the weekend is not yet known, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said.

“It was a big week,” said Plante, who claimed that the city is “supporting citizens in its next steps.”

16 households sought emergency housing from the Red Cross due to the flooding. Over 150,000 people were placed under a boil-water advisory for more than a day following the incident.

The pipe that burst was identified as one of Montreal's most vulnerable, suffering from years of corrosion.

Debris removal from the affected roads is ongoing, but repairs to the two-metre-wide pipe will take time.

The water main break occurred one week after Montreal experienced record rainfall from tropical storm Debby, which led to the flooding of 3,300 private buildings and about 60 municipal buildings.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante acknowledged the challenging week for many residents due to the flooding incidents.

It’s the latest Canadian city to experience a boil water advisory, after a major incident in Calgary, one in Halifax, and another minor break in Quebec City.

