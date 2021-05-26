Conservative MP told to remove pro-oil button in House

An Alberta MP was told to remove a button stating “I love Canadian oil and gas” under a House of Commons rule that forbids “props of any kind used as a way of making a silent comment on issues.”

MP Martin Shields (Bow River) defended his button, but Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen (Kingston and the Islands) insisted that he would have to “leave the chamber” if he didn't remove the item.

According to Blacklock's Reporter,

“That is against the protocols of the House,” said Assistant Deputy Speaker Carol Hughes, adding the button “sends a very clear message not everyone is supportive of.” The slogan was “a very clear message regarding the positioning of the Party,” said Hughes. “Remove that button,” said Hughes. Shields complied. The MP routinely sports the button at committee hearings.

You can watch the point of order raised over the button in the video below:

Far Left politicians advocate for many social and economic issues, but when it comes to an industry that benefits the entire country like our great Canadian Energy Industry, they show their true colours and vehemently rally against it. #BowRiver #cdnpoli #CanadianEnergy pic.twitter.com/ifB80pvgPm — Martin Shields, MP (@MartinBowRiver) May 26, 2021

Earlier this year, the Carleton Liberal association accused Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre (Nepean—Carleton) of “white supremacy” for wearing an Oil Sands Strong sweater in public.