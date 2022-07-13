Musk batters Trump in new round of mockery, backs DeSantis for President in 2024

AP Photo/Susan Walsh and ﻿AP Photo/Evan Vucci﻿

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and the world’s richest man, has thrown his support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he says would “easily” beat Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Musk made his remarks following criticism from former President Donald Trump, who accused him of being a “bullsh*t artist.” Posting on Twitter, Musk dismissed the suggestion that Trump would run for office one last time in 2024, stating that Trump was too old to even run a company, let alone a country – adding that DeSantis would be much better suited for the job.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk tweeted. “Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

When given the suggestion that Trump and DeSantis could lead the country together with DeSantis as the Vice President, Musk shot down the idea, stating, "Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.”

“If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign,” Musk added.

Musk, who has a net worth several times the size of Donald Trump’s, has previously expressed his support for the Florida governor when asked whom he’d like to see running for office in 2024.

“I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning,” Musk said, Rebel News reported in June.

As reported on Tuesday, Musk rejected Trump’s claim that he bent his knee to the former president to beg for support in subsidizing SpaceX and Tesla.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” wrote Trump on his platform.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!” Trump added. “P.S., Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!”

Musk’s response to Trump’s claims was a simple “Lmaooo” followed by a GIF of Grandpa Simpson shaking his fist at the clouds.