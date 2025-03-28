My third-party election campaign is off to a strong start. Take a look!

I have exciting updates to share with you about ForCanada, my registered third-party campaign to expose Mark Carney and save Canada.

Thanks to the incredible support from people like you, we've hit the ground running. In just four days, we've taken massive steps to aggressively oppose Mark Carney in the upcoming April 28 election:

We've purchased hundreds of radio ad slots and dozens of banner ads on prominent political news websites to raise awareness and educate voters about the threat of Mark Carney. We're making our message unavoidable .

We've deployed a digital billboard truck which has already rolled through Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton, boldly confronting Mark Carney with questions about his past that no mainstream media dares to share.

We've hired a full-time video editor and graphics designer to produce compelling, impactful content every day of the writ period.

We've also brought onboard a dedicated researcher to conduct critical rapid-response fact-checking.

Here are some of the ads we've already published:

I plan to use my third-party campaign to go further and harder than anything the Conservatives would do, including talking about things the Conservatives might be squeamish about. For example, Mark Carney’s close family ties with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficker.

By registering my third-party campaign with Elections Canada, I can raise and spend up to $600,000 in this election. We're off to an impressive start — but this is just the beginning. I'm not only going to buy radio and billboard ads. I'm going to do robocalls (automatic recorded phone messages), surveys, and mailings — and if we can raise enough money, I'm even going to run some hard-hitting national TV ads!

To keep the momentum going, I urgently need your help.

Remember, unlike political parties, there's no donation limit to a third-party campaign like mine. Canadians can donate a maximum of $1,750 to each registered political party, but those limits don’t apply to third-party campaigns! Every dollar you give today to ForCanada goes directly into fighting for Canada's future by showing Canadians who Mark Carney really is.

Please help me ramp up this campaign and make a donation right now at ForCanada.ca.

We have just under five weeks left to secure Canada's future — let’s not waste a single minute.

Will you join me in this critical fight?

