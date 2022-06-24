NDP call for expanded abortion services, free contraceptives in Canada

The Canadian Press / ﻿Justin Tang and ﻿﻿AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe﻿

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has released a statement in response to the Roe v. Wade ruling from the United States, urging Justin Trudeau's government to expand access to abortion services in Canada.

In the statement, Singh states that “You cannot make abortion illegal; you can only make safe abortion illegal. Women will die as a result of this devastating decision.”

The statement's call to the Canadian government reads, in part:

New Democrats have been calling on the Liberal government to expand abortion services across the country. Now, with so many women in the United States having their rights denied, it is possible that more of them will start coming to Canada for these procedures. It’s crucial that the government invests in women’s health care and expands access to ensure Canadians can get the help they need, when they need it. We have also called on the government to take urgent action to ensure contraceptives are available for free. Removing barriers for people to get contraceptives is an immediate action the government can take to make it easier for women to take care of themselves. Canadian women reading this news today are understandably concerned and angry that this could happen in 2022. It has taken decades of advocacy for women to earn their hard-fought rights – nothing must threaten that. To all the women reading this news today, New Democrats will always stand with you. We will fight to ensure your rights are not just upheld but expanded in Canada.

Earlier today, Rebel News reported that Trudeau responded to the ruling by issuing a brief statement, writing on Twitter that “No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose.”