Nearly half of Conservative voters back Alberta separatism, MPs warn

Conservative MPs from Alberta are urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to address rising separatist tensions to prevent national fracture, according to the National Post.

MPs criticized Carney in question period Wednesday for leaving the first ministers' meeting without a plan to support the province's oil and gas sector.

Amid free trade talks, cabinet ministers earlier debated pipeline approvals, and separatism emerged. "Grand gestures, meetings and press conferences will not get things done," said Lethbridge MP Rachael Thomas.

"What would move things forward, of course, is a plan. A plan to scrap Bill C-69, the no new pipelines act … A plan to scrap the job-killing oil and gas cap that exists," Thomas said. Prime Minister Carney ruled out scrapping the Impact Assessment Act during the election campaign.

Medicine Hat MP Glen Motz then criticized Liberal marketing terms like "decarbonized Canadian oil and gas" in a first ministers' communiqué, arguing, "Buzzwords do not build pipelines."

Those remarks followed a fiery maiden speech from MP David Bexte, who highlighted that tensions between Alberta and Ottawa are worse than ever.

"I heard [separatist talk] at the doors more times than I can count, and I’ll tell you plainly… Albertans know that they have options," said Bexte. "Alberta separatism is no longer a fringe idea."

He warned his parliamentary colleagues that continued neglect and abuse of Alberta may put national unity on the ropes. "The future of this country is not guaranteed."

A Leger poll revealed a significant portion of Conservative voters resonate with Alberta's independence aspirations, with 77% expressing understanding. Notably, 43% of these voters indicated support for Alberta's secession from Canada.

A May 2025 Angus Reid poll showed about half of Albertans support an independence referendum, with 36% favouring separation from Canada.

In the latest federal election, Alberta overwhelmingly voted Conservative, winning 34 of 37 seats and nearly two-thirds of the vote. Despite this, Conservative caucus sources assert the party's strong pro-Canada position, as reported by the Post.

Party leader Pierre Poilievre boldly denounced separatism last month, despite announcing his attempted return to Parliament in an upcoming Alberta byelection.

"Look, I'm against separation," Poilievre told reporters on May 13. "I'm a born and raised Albertan. I love Canada. I think we need to unite this country."

That said, the Tory leader believes Albertans have a lot of legitimate grievances. "Canada's biggest industry, which happens to be largely situated in Alberta, has been under attack for the last decade."

Alberta is experiencing job losses and industry decline due to energy caps and a carbon tax, compounded by the cancellation of major pipeline and mining projects. In response, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc introduced the "Building Canada Act" to remove federal barriers to internal trade and labour movement, aiming to accelerate key infrastructure projects, including pipelines and mining.