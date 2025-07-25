New study links COVID shots to cellular chaos

A recent study has uncovered alarming evidence that the synthetic mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can cause severe, long-lasting disruptions to thousands of genes in the body, linking them to serious health issues like cancer and chronic diseases.

This research, conducted by a team of scientists from Neo7Bioscience, the University of North Texas, the McCullough Foundation, and Medicinal Genomics, demands urgent attention and raises increasingly critical questions about the safety of these products.

🚨 BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease



🧪 Using high-resolution RNA sequencing on blood samples, we discovered that COVID-19 “vaccines” SEVERELY disrupt expression of THOUSANDS of genes—triggering… https://t.co/fLuUHPFRW0 pic.twitter.com/CTH7QNQ93y — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) July 25, 2025

The researchers used advanced technology to examine blood samples from people who developed new health problems, including cancer or other adverse effects, after receiving mRNA vaccines. They compared these samples to blood from 803 healthy, unvaccinated individuals.

By analyzing how genes were behaving — using straightforward tools to spot differences in gene activity and a database to understand what those changes mean — they found widespread chaos in the body’s genetic processes.

The gene expression changes show many changes but cGAS-STING, Mito and P53 all point to residual DNA playing a role.

Zhang et al also noted the impact on P53 from spike protein.

Lots to untangle here. https://t.co/HM4uHtJLn4 — Kevin McKernan (@Kevin_McKernan) July 25, 2025

In their study, ‘Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination,’ researchers reported: "Shared and distinct molecular signatures in both cohorts demonstrate underlying mechanisms contributing to post-vaccine symptomatology and complications, including oncogenesis and or progression of malignant disease."

Researchers found disruptions to mitochondria, causing exhaustion and oxidative stress damage. They further noted a triggering of persistent inflammation, weakened immune defences, and overactivation of certain immune signals. Cancer-promoting genes (e.g., MYC) were upregulated, while tumour-suppressing genes (e.g., p53, KRAS) were suppressed, with impaired DNA repair increasing the tumour risk.

The vaccines overwhelmed protein production, leading to faulty protein buildup and cellular stress. Most concerning, they caused genetic rewiring, altering gene expression with potential long-term, intergenerational effects.

If you caught my clip of this interview over the weekend, then you won’t want to miss the full interview with genomics scientist and DNA sequencing expert @Kevin_McKernan where he breaks down the science confirming SV40 DNA in Pfizer’s COVID shot and its sweeping implications… pic.twitter.com/RmrEWCYf0J — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) December 9, 2024

This follows continued foreign DNA concerns, with the study finding signs that vaccine components may linger in the body or even integrate into a person’s DNA.

Having uncovered significant genetic disruptions in individuals experiencing vaccine adverse events, researchers urgently call for an immediate halt to booster doses to protect public health, with approximately 20% of the population still considering them.

Genomics expert Kevin McKernan says the recent peer reviewed findings of high loads of DNA contaminants in Pfizer’s vaccine, confirming they should have been labelled as gene therapy.



The researchers proved that this DNA enters cells and persists without being destroyed, showing… pic.twitter.com/1tfTYNYcBY — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) December 7, 2024

This sobering evidence underscores the need for transparent, thorough investigations into the risks of mRNA technology to ensure the safety of all for generations to come.