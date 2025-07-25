New study links COVID shots to cellular chaos

Researchers have discovered that COVID vaccines may cause lasting genetic disruption, cancer, and chronic illness, prompting calls for an immediate halt to these novel products.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   July 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

A recent study has uncovered alarming evidence that the synthetic mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can cause severe, long-lasting disruptions to thousands of genes in the body, linking them to serious health issues like cancer and chronic diseases.

This research, conducted by a team of scientists from Neo7Bioscience, the University of North Texas, the McCullough Foundation, and Medicinal Genomics, demands urgent attention and raises increasingly critical questions about the safety of these products.

The researchers used advanced technology to examine blood samples from people who developed new health problems, including cancer or other adverse effects, after receiving mRNA vaccines. They compared these samples to blood from 803 healthy, unvaccinated individuals.

By analyzing how genes were behaving — using straightforward tools to spot differences in gene activity and a database to understand what those changes mean — they found widespread chaos in the body’s genetic processes.

In their study, ‘Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination,’ researchers reported: "Shared and distinct molecular signatures in both cohorts demonstrate underlying mechanisms contributing to post-vaccine symptomatology and complications, including oncogenesis and or progression of malignant disease."

Researchers found disruptions to mitochondria, causing exhaustion and oxidative stress damage. They further noted a triggering of persistent inflammation, weakened immune defences, and overactivation of certain immune signals. Cancer-promoting genes (e.g., MYC) were upregulated, while tumour-suppressing genes (e.g., p53, KRAS) were suppressed, with impaired DNA repair increasing the tumour risk.

The vaccines overwhelmed protein production, leading to faulty protein buildup and cellular stress. Most concerning, they caused genetic rewiring, altering gene expression with potential long-term, intergenerational effects.

This follows continued foreign DNA concerns, with the study finding signs that vaccine components may linger in the body or even integrate into a person’s DNA.

Having uncovered significant genetic disruptions in individuals experiencing vaccine adverse events, researchers urgently call for an immediate halt to booster doses to protect public health, with approximately 20% of the population still considering them.

This sobering evidence underscores the need for transparent, thorough investigations into the risks of mRNA technology to ensure the safety of all for generations to come.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-25 19:37:24 -0400
    MRNA concoctions must be banned. This study shows the danger of this crazy science.
  • S M
    commented 2025-07-25 15:07:17 -0400
    The Canadian Government will ignore ALL evidence domestically and globally, it is far too dangerous to admit culpability as it comes with the high price of accountability, history says so. If everyone donated 2$ or the price of a coffee to engage in a law suit backed by global scientists we could clean house and hold those accountable for the harm and continued harm.