Nine companies with ties to Carney have lobbied the PMO

Since Mark Carney assumed the role of prime minister in March, his office has been lobbied by nine companies in which he had previously disclosed financial interests, according to the Investigative Journalism Foundation.

A July 11 Conflict of Interest Commissioner report exposed these financial interests, including 567 entities now in a “blind” trust fund.

Another 103 entities are subject to an ethics "screen" to prevent Carney from participating in matters that could benefit their interests, including Stripe and Brookfield Asset Management.

Lobbyists, on behalf of those and other companies, have contacted the PMO regarding U.S. tariffs and trade, including Ford Motor Company of Canada on April 2 and Lockheed Martin on June 11 — two days after a $9 billion investment on defence.

Lockheed Martin's $19 billion F-35 fighter jet contract for 88 jets is under review by Carney due to U.S. trade tensions, with potential for adjustment.

Spotify also lobbied PMO advisors regarding the Online Streaming Act, advocating against Canadian content requirements at CRTC hearings.

Trump subsequently ended trade talks on June 27 over Canada's Digital Services Tax (DST), which legislated large multinationals like Spotify to register with the CRA, covering digital services revenue earned from Canadian users retroactive to January 1, 2022. It only took Carney two days to subsequently rescind the DST.

Notably, Canada backpedalled most counter-tariffs in an April 16 mid-election notice, which entered into effect after the election on May 7.

In addition, pipeline firms NorthRiver Midstream, Inter Pipeline, and nuclear energy company Westinghouse Electric are among the entities Carney must be screened from, according to the disclosure document. Brookfield majority-owns all three companies; two of which were acquired during Carney's leadership.

NorthRiver and Inter Pipeline were among 36 energy firms that directly lobbied Carney on April 30, advocating for faster resource development.

Westinghouse, however, didn't lobby the prime minister or his office, despite Carney praising the nuclear energy company during April's French-language leaders’ debate.

The Prime Minister claimed on March 17 to have complied with all conflict of interest disclosure rules, transferring stock to a blind trust: “I have stood up for Canada. I have left my roles in the private sector at a time of crisis for our country. I am complying with all the rules.”

However, his election pledges align with major Brookfield investments, including Westinghouse (nuclear firm), Modulaire (pre-fab homes), and Compass Data Centers/Data4 (AI policy), all of which would financially benefit him.

Carney's ethics “screen” appeared further in question as Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollack lobbied him on May 6, in spite of the supposed "screen."

Prime Minister Carney did not disclose prior investments until becoming Prime Minister on March 14. Opposition MPs have proposed amendments to the Conflict of Interest Act to require all party leadership candidates to be compelled to disclose their assets when they enter the election race.

Carney declared 80 corporate conflicts from his prior role as Brookfield Asset Management chair, which he left on January 16.

Deputy Privy Council clerk Christiane Fox stated last month that her employees were attempting to “manage all the conflicts” involving the Prime Minister’s former business associates, including Stripe and Brookfield. Carney must recuse himself if aware of a matter involving screened companies.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took the Liberal Party to task Monday over Carney’s long-hidden ethics disclosures after they were quietly released Friday afternoon.

Poilievre stated Monday that even if Carney isn't directly deciding on specific companies, broader policy initiatives benefiting these sectors will boost his future earnings.

Democracy Watch argues Mark Carney’s “blind” trust isn't truly blind; he knows its contents, selects the trustee, can block sales, and receives updates. He also holds unsellable Brookfield stock options, linking him to corporate interests.

The 1987 Parker Commission, referenced by the watchdog, called blind trusts ineffective "shams" and recommended their ban.

Carney holds nearly $10 million in unexercised Brookfield Asset Management stock options as of December 31.