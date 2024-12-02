Mayor Olivia Chow acknowledges Rebel journalists' arrests, refuses to stand with Jewish residents

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told concerned Jewish residents last week that she has seen the videos of Rebel News journalists being arrested while covering pro-Hamas protests near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Despite the community's concerns surrounding weekly pro-Hamas demonstrations and selective policing, Chow refused to commit to standing with pro-Israel demonstrators in Toronto.

"The police is arresting Rebel News," a man said to the mayor, referring to the shocking arrests of David Menzies and Ezra Levant in recent weeks. "I saw that," Chow replied.

WATCH: Toronto @MayorOliviaChow is asked about two-tier policing in Canada's largest city, confirming she's seen footage of Rebel News reporters being arrested.



Mayor Chow also turned down a request to observe the weekly rally from pro-Israel demonstrators.

Chow emphasized during the tense exchange that she has no authority over who the police arrest. "No politician, even if you're premier, can say to the police, 'you must do that,'" she said.

Pro-Hamas protesters have descended upon the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area in Toronto, home to a significant Jewish population, for months in an attempt to intimidate weekly pro-Israel rallies.

Despite pro-Hamas protesters shouting for genocide and re-enacting the final moments of terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar in a gruesome display, only Rebel News journalists have been arrested at the demonstrations.

Ezra Levant was put in handcuffs and taken to a local police station after attempting to document the disturbing pro-Hamas display just over a week ago.

Reporter David Menzies was also shockingly arrested for the fifth time in 11 months while attempting to question anti-Israel protesters in November.

Reporter David Menzies was arrested for the egregious crime of… practicing journalism?!



First it was Fraulein Freeland who had Rebel News reporter David Menzies arrested in January by a Mountie in Richmond Hill, Ont., for asking an “impolite” question.



Then Menzies was arrested…

Mayor Chow has refused to stand with the Jewish community before, snubbing an Oct. 7 vigil in Toronto for the victims of Hamas' brutal terrorist attack in Israel that resulted in the deaths of over 1000 people.

The mayor was also absent yesterday as pro-freedom protesters in support of Ezra Levant asserted their rights and took back the intersection from pro-Hamas protesters.

While refusing to attend pro-Israel solidarity rallies, Chow has repeatedly made time for drag queens, leaving many to wonder where the mayor's priorities lie.