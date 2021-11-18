Ontario pub faces liquor license suspension and potential closure for non-compliance

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Kelly Hale of JAKK Tuesdays Sports Pub in Kingston, Ontario was originally featured on Rebel News through our WeWon’tAsk.com portal.

Shortly after our original interview aired, Kelly had his liquor license suspended by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, followed by his business license revoked by the City of Kingston at the beginning of November.

Regardless, he held strong in his conviction by staying open and his support continued to pour in. At the time of this report, the Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington (KFLA) health unit, which has a population of over 180,000 people by the way, has 184 active cases, and that’s if you trust the highly suspect PCR test as a real determinant of a case.

But all of this came to a screeching halt last Saturday, November 13th when Kelly found himself faced with police, including the swat team, at his doors before 6 a.m. on a Saturday–just two days after Remembrance day, where he opened his doors to veterans and offered them a free meal.

This is in stark contrast to other veterans who couldn’t access indoor spaces or their own legions without proof of papers – like this two-time war veteran at Irving Big Stop in Saint Johns New Brunswick.

Kelly’s crime is that he is in contravention of the ironically worded Re-Opening Ontario Act (Bill 195) that was said to be an unjustified power grab by the premier of Ontario and in violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms as per the Canadian Constitution Foundation. Yet it was given royal assent back in July 2020 and remains the only thing standing in the way of actual full reopening of Ontario.

KFLA has now seized Kelly’s property and the injunction notes that he’ll be back in court tomorrow, Friday, November 19 to determine whether the Section 22 health order imposed on him, under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, in its entirety or just elements within it, should be varied, discharged or made permanent.

This order comes from KFLA’s Medical Officer of Health, Piotr Oglaza. It demands that Kelly remove all of his own signage promoting and/or advertising non-compliance with their constitutionally questionable order and failure to comply with the other questionably effective health measures or potentially face fines of up to $5,000 per person and $25,000 for the corporation, per day.

That’s the state of Canadian affairs in 2021; where public servants can seize people’s businesses with the help of just-following-orders law enforcement at 5:30 in the morning on a Saturday if you don’t follow their infringing double-speak legislation.