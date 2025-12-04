Ontario’s Rice Lake is identifying as a… person?!

A tranquil body of water in southeastern Ontario is at the centre of a sweeping legal experiment that could transform how residents, businesses and governments interact with the natural environment.

Rice Lake, just north of Lake Ontario and adjacent to Alderville First Nation, is having the stage set to be granted full legal personhood — complete with inherent rights, designated ‘guardians’, and the theoretical ability to initiate (and be subject to) legal action.

The proposal is being advanced by Alderville First Nation Chief Taynar Simpson, who unveiled the resolution during last month’s hypocritical United Nations climate summit in Belém, Brazil, where he attended as part of Canada’s official delegation.

The concept was promoted internationally as an ecological safeguard, but at home it’s raising questions about land use, oversight and who ultimately gains decision-making power within the water and along the shoreline.

Personhood in the legal context is still a very novel idea, with the Rice Lake initiative marking only the second such designation for a waterway in Canada, following Quebec’s Magpie River in 2021, which was done as a direct result of planned industrial damming.

Simpson has described the Alderville resolution as an effort to protect the lake’s rights forever, but the idea actually came from Port Hope Mayor Olena Hankivsky, as described by Simpson during a local radio show interview last summer.

Simpson states that natural entities require advocates to speak on their behalf, and a newly formed ‘Guardian Council’ is expected to fill that role – ultimately holding the authority to make decisions and challenge any perceived harm done to the lake.

The Town of Port Hope has eagerly supported the idea, despite being situated on Lake Ontario, not Rice Lake. Port Hope council went so far as to pass a motion last September endorsing the initiative. It’s not their turf, but they even went on to host a benefit concert that raised more than $20,000 for the cause.

Yet none appear overly concerned or critical that the arrangement may set the stage for a governance structure operating outside of elected bodies and traditional land-use mechanisms.

Indeed, personhood introduces major legal uncertainties from restrictions on fishing, boating, shoreline development and recreational use. The ambiguity alone could depress property values or stall investment.

The lack of dedicated enforcement also raises more questions than answers, especially after Simpson acknowledged on the same radio program last month that the Alderville band doesn’t have its own enforcement arm and instead relies on the Ontario Provincial Police for policing, which he said is not always responsive.

These anxieties come amid a national backdrop of escalating land-rights rulings and title disputes. Recent decisions in British Columbia — including recognition of Aboriginal title on Lulu Island — and the Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling affirming Saugeen First Nation’s historic claim to part of Sauble Beach, have intensified public pressure over long-standing boundaries and private property rights.

And personhood initiatives could compound these pressures by creating parallel legal pathways for environmental claims tied to historic or unresolved jurisdictional issues.

Questions are also being raised about potential conflicts of interest.

As it turns out, Simpson was a civilian embedded at National Defence Headquarters in the mid-nineties, where he oversaw “employment equity and gender integration” for the Canadian Forces. He’s also the president of Wampum Records, branding itself Canada’s largest Indigenous issues consultancy that has long held federal contracts for policy, archival and research work.

The firm’s expertise positions it to play a prominent role in any advisory, governance or compliance frameworks that emerge from the personhood model — a dynamic that certainly warrants public scrutiny, yet has received little to no attention to date.

Alderville First Nation did not respond to requests for comment regarding the Guardian Council’s selection, the scope of its authority, or funding associated with international travel related to the initiative.

As this push for Rice Lake’s legal personhood moves forward, it’s clear that reconciliation expansionism wrapped in greenwashed eco-branding is coming to a shoreline near you.

While the outcome remains unknown, one thing is clear — the consequences will ripple far beyond the waterline.

If you are a Rice Lake property holder, business owner or recreational user with concerns, please reach out to [email protected].