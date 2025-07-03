Order of Canada handed to pandemic profiteers Theresa Tam and Bonnie Henry

Only in Canada can a public official fail so spectacularly — and be rewarded for it. Case in point: two of Canada’s top COVID-era enforcers, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry and former chief medical officer of Canada Theresa Tam, were just awarded the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest honours.

Instead of being held accountable for divisive and coercive health mandates, job losses, and forcibly pushing experimental injections on the population, they’re being celebrated.

They didn’t just fail, they failed upward. We covered this disgraceful reward for incompetence on Monday’s Rebel Roundup livestream.

Let’s not forget that Tam was in charge when Canada’s emergency PPE stockpile was left to expire — and what remained was quietly shipped to China.

She was also at the helm when two scientists in Winnipeg were caught collaborating with the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

From pandemic mismanagement to national security failures, Tam oversaw it all. And instead of consequences, she earned a massive raise in 2022, and now a medal.

I broke down Tam’s disastrous legacy in more detail in a recent report, which you can watch by clicking here.