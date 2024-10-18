Hollywood was the latest stop for the Avi Across America RV tour, as our team made their way through America’s entertainment capital. The visit took an unexpected turn when we found ourselves witnessing a protest outside the studio of Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show.

Before we came across the protest, we took to the streets to engage with locals, discussing pressing issues surrounding the upcoming election.

While major news outlets are fully behind a Kamala Harris presidency, our conversations with locals in traditionally Democratic cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are painting a less rosy picture.

Hollywood, with its history of strong support for Democratic candidates, particularly from the entertainment industry, remains a driving force behind political sentiment.

Many stars are publicly backing Harris, but is the local populace following suit?

Our interactions suggest that the celebrity endorsement machine may not be as influential as it seems among everyday voters. Watch the video above to hear what they said.

For more updates on the Avi Across America tour and to support their journey, visit www.AviAcrossAmerica.com.

📍We've camped out on the US-Mexico border



BEHIND THE SCENES: No time to waste as we try catching migrants illegally crossing into California



Please pray @lincolnmjay and I survive this meal



SUPPORT: https://t.co/6qSUChOwwX pic.twitter.com/qm10zRxAww — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 15, 2024

Sponsor

Follow Avi's journey across America:

‘Paparazzi’ turn VIOLENT as I finally make it to Hollywood DEI Candidate Kamala Harris wants to give black men $20,000 each WATCH: U.S. Border Agent spills the beans on what's really going on Avi Yemini tells Tim Pool the horrors of San Francisco's drug epidemic WATCH: San Diego leftist willing to pay MORE to keep Trump out but not all locals agree WATCH: The streets of San Francisco are even WORSE than I had imagined I'm travelling across America covering the election!