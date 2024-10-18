‘Paparazzi’ turn VIOLENT as I finally make it to Hollywood
During the Avi Across America tour’s latest stop in Hollywood, Rebel News encountered a protest outside Jimmy Kimmel’s studio and engaged locals on election issues.
Hollywood was the latest stop for the Avi Across America RV tour, as our team made their way through America’s entertainment capital. The visit took an unexpected turn when we found ourselves witnessing a protest outside the studio of Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show.
Before we came across the protest, we took to the streets to engage with locals, discussing pressing issues surrounding the upcoming election.
While major news outlets are fully behind a Kamala Harris presidency, our conversations with locals in traditionally Democratic cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are painting a less rosy picture.
Hollywood, with its history of strong support for Democratic candidates, particularly from the entertainment industry, remains a driving force behind political sentiment.
Many stars are publicly backing Harris, but is the local populace following suit?
Our interactions suggest that the celebrity endorsement machine may not be as influential as it seems among everyday voters. Watch the video above to hear what they said.
For more updates on the Avi Across America tour and to support their journey, visit www.AviAcrossAmerica.com.
📍We've camped out on the US-Mexico border— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 15, 2024
BEHIND THE SCENES: No time to waste as we try catching migrants illegally crossing into California
Please pray @lincolnmjay and I survive this meal
SUPPORT: https://t.co/6qSUChOwwX pic.twitter.com/qm10zRxAww
Sponsor
Follow Avi's journey across America:
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/