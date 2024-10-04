Parliament at a standstill over scandal-plagued yet immune-from-liability Liberals

In addition to the Liberals' gross mismanagement of the 2020 flu outbreak and their disturbing manipulation tactics to force novel pharmaceutical products into the arms of every Canadian, the most recent discussions surrounding corruption in various committees and House of Commons affairs reveal that the government is increasingly prioritizing their own political and private interests over the well-being of Canadians, further eroding public trust and accountability.

This prompted the official opposition to call for two privilege motions after the speaker of the house ruled that the Liberal government broke parliamentary rules in refusing to turn over documents relating to their green slush fund and the questionable conduct of senior Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault.

House Speaker Greg Fergus declared that the Trudeau government broke Parliamentary rules by refusing to turn over critical documents related to the "green slush fund," officially known as Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC).



MORE: https://t.co/QUJCGLPWyB pic.twitter.com/oRGDOQKpUB — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 1, 2024

The conservatives have called for these documents to be sent to the RCMP to assess whether criminal charges are justified given the funnelling of taxpayer dollars to Liberal insiders.

“…the Speaker has ruled that...Parliament rules were broken by this Liberal cover-up...the House of Commons demanded these documents be sent to the RCMP so [they can] determine whether or not there are criminal charges warranted because of this corruption,” said Conservative House Leader Andrew Sheer earlier this week.

So long as the Liberals refuse to comply with document disclosure, parliament is now essentially frozen until the House deals with the Conservatives’ corruption motion. This unfolding leads many to wonder if the hundreds of millions of dollars funnelled to Liberal owned companies involving hundreds of conflicts of interest according to the auditor general, is just the tip of the iceberg.

The conservatives focused heavily on this breach of parliamentary rules during Question Period yesterday, with leader of the opposition Pierre Poilievre referring to the Liberals as white-collar criminals.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre refers to the Liberals as “white collar criminals” for funneling $400 million in taxpayer dollars into their green slush fund, a move highlighted by the auditor general's discovery of 184 conflicts of interesthttps://t.co/fYo1kdS7Ih pic.twitter.com/TXw98HiZkf — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 3, 2024

Later, Sheer confronted Liberal House leader MP Karina Gould for attempting to misrepresent the situation as a suspension of Canadians' Charter rights, reminding her that the Charter of Rights is in place to protect the people from the government, not the other way around.

Conservative House Leader snaps back at MP Karina Gould to remind her that the charter of rights is in place to protect the people from the government, not the other way around



Who do you think is the unhinged one?https://t.co/fYo1kdS7Ih pic.twitter.com/kd9gQAKgXS — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 3, 2024

Meanwhile, it’s Gould’s government that has formed fringe minority coalitions to askew democracy and undermine parliamentary decisions. It was her government that unconstitutionally invoked the Emergencies Act to deploy military tactics against peaceful protesters, and seized bank accounts without due process — actions that may cost taxpayers additional millions as the Liberals plan to contest the decision in court. Incredibly, Gould then accused Sheer of erratic and unhinged behaviour.

Breaking parliamentary rules and covering up corruption by filibustering disclosure of documents is on par with Liberal conduct over the last nine years; from the Aga Khan vacation that violated conflict of interest rules to Trudeau’s embarrassing costume fiasco during a trip to India, the Prime Minister has found himself in hot water more than once. Trudeau’s wearing of blackface, his alleged groping incident and his love of China’s basic dictatorship all reveal a disturbing pattern of behaviour that underscores a troubling lack of moral compass.

There has also been the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the WE Charity scandal to various conflicts of interest in between.

Now parliament will have to suspend the timeline on all other government matters until those documents are handed over to the RCMP in what is even more disgraceful conduct by the scandal-plagued yet immune-from-accountability Justin Trudeau-led Liberal government.

Trudeau and his government’s ongoing disregard for ethics and accountability continue to undermine Canadian values and make a mockery of the country on the world stage.

Canadians deserve leaders who prioritize honesty and transparency over political expedience and must demand the truth and stand up against the empty rhetoric that has become all too common in today's political landscape.