BREAKING: Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in Freedom Convoy

Pat King, a prominent figure in the 2022 anti-mandate Freedom Convoy demonstrations in Ottawa, has been found guilty of two counts of mischief.

The verdict was delivered on Friday, concluding a trial that began in May and wrapped up in July. King had pleaded not guilty to charges including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, and obstructing police.

The Crown's case relied heavily on King's social media videos, documenting his involvement in the protests and communications with other participants.

The organic, trucker-led Freedom Convoy protests, which took place in early 2022, saw demonstrators in downtown Ottawa streets for nearly three weeks, opposing COVID-19 public health restrictions and vaccine mandates.

The protests ended with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government's illegal use of the Emergencies Act to arrest protesters and seize assets and bank accounts of Freedom Convoy participants.

King was identified as a key organizer by police, using his online presence to encourage and coordinate protest activities.

Following his arrest in February 2022, King faced multiple charges and was initially denied bail due to concerns about reoffending. He was later released under strict conditions, including limitations on social media use.

With the guilty verdict now rendered, King could face a significant prison sentence, potentially exceeding 10 years. Sentencing proceedings are expected to follow in the coming weeks.