Planned carbon tax hike ‘not likely,’ Guilbeault says

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has given up advocacy of the carbon tax, after pledging to cancel a 19% hike for April 1. He could not definitively explain the process of repealing the levy during prorogation, reported Blacklock’s.

“We’re looking into different options,” Guilbeault told reporters yesterday. “Do we need to change the legislation? Can we go through the regulatory route? I don’t have answers for you.”

The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act outlines a planned carbon tax increase every April 1st, at the start of each budget year until 2030.

If the current schedule continues, the fuel charge on a litre of gasoline would go from 17.61 cents now to 20.91 cents. Natural gas (18 cents), diesel and home heating oil (25 cents) would also face price hikes.

“Do you expect this to happen before the election is called?” asked a reporter. “We’re looking into it,” replied Guilbeault.

19% hike in #CarbonTax due April 1 is unlikely if feds can figure how to pre-empt the automatic increase, @S_Guilbeault tells reporters: "Do we need to change the legislation?"

The current tax will be replaced with a comparable charge on industrial emitters, according to Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney. “He said he wanted to get rid of it,” said Guilbeault. “We are looking into how that could be done and how rapidly.”

Following his landslide victory to become the next Liberal leader, Carney reaffirmed his commitment on Monday. “My government will immediately eliminate the divisive consumer carbon tax on families, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses,” he said.

Three out of four candidates promised to eliminate the carbon tax, including Chrystia Freeland and Frank Baylis. Karina Gould said she would pause the annual increases but keep the system in place.

Guilbeault earlier endorsed the central banker to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister, who staunchly supported the carbon tax. Pressure from Conservatives, however, decimated support for the measure.

A new Leger poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveals that 64% of Canadians want the federal government to immediately suspend the levy.

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman blasts Liberal front-runner Mark Carney for pretending to distance himself from the carbon tax while pushing "a new and bigger carbon tax," particularly "at a time where we're staring down tariffs."

Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden, the parliamentary secretary for the environment, acknowledged the policy has become “divisive” and “toxic”.

“It’s just become a huge distraction,” said van Koeverden. “Unfortunately, you know, it sucks up all the oxygen in the room in a conversation. There are other ways we can reduce emissions and fight climate change that aren’t so divisive and toxic.”

He confirmed the carbon tax “won’t go up on April 1st,” though would not elaborate on how. Trudeau prorogued Parliament on January 6, with all parliamentary business slated to resume March 24.

“How can you do that without Parliament?” asked a reporter. “I’ll leave that up to the Minister of Finance and Minister of Environment,” replied van Koeverden. “I think it’s very possible.”

“Would you like to see Mr. Carney get rid of the consumer carbon tax before the federal election?” asked a reporter. “Yes I think so,” replied van Koeverden.