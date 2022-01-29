Positivity abound in Ottawa and beyond: A quick look at today's events

After a week of immense anticipation, the convoy arrived in Ottawa to massive crowds and support, and was backed by cross-country solidarity protests and convoys.

Positivity abound in Ottawa and beyond: A quick look at today's events
Remove Ads

It isn’t so simple to pick out just a few highlights from today’s events at Parliament Hill and around the country, but here are some of the gems.

Let’s start off with a big “win” in the Canadian freedom battle overall.

The Rebel convoy livestream hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid kicked off at 12:30 p.m. ET (it has been viewed by over 250,000 people as of time of this report, and counting!).

Saskatchewan reporter Kelly Lamb hopped on near the beginning to join Sheila in announcing some amazing news: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has released a statement strongly supporting the truckers in their wish to end the cross-border policy for proof of vaccination. This letter included the shocking announcement that due to the COVID-19 vaccine’s limits in reducing transmission, “in the not-too-distant future” he will end the proof-of-negative test/proof of vaccination policy in Saskatchewan.

That is good for morale, eh?!

So now to Ottawa, where the many Rebel reporters enthusiastically were live on the scene, despite extremely cold temperatures.

Between the cold and the massive crowds, tech issues were common, but that didn’t damper our reporters spirits! The energy was magnetic and contagious from the get-go.

As outlined in yesterday's compilation article, many protesters arrived a day early on Friday to start up the big events. Our journalists and staff worked hard well into Friday night and into the wee hours of Saturday morning, either speaking with people or editing.

Early this morning, Ezra Levant was out showing some of the lengths the City of Ottawa had gone to in an effort to manage this protest.

Streets had been blocked off, at times quite garishly with equipment like a street scraper, ensuring the truckers could not enter certain areas.

Also, the Centennial Flame had been turned off despite frigid temperatures of about -22°C.

Why? Who knows, but perhaps they weren’t too keen on keeping the protesters warm. Certainly, other regions have gone to great lengths to stop people from supporting this convoy, such as in Nova Scotia.

A few photos took the Internet by storm early on in the day, including this one of a Confederate flag, which many used as an opportunity to “prove” that this convoy is full of racists and bigots. Many speculate it was planted; others recognize it is one photo of many. Sheila took it in stride with her typical witty sarcasm.

The smear campaigns continued throughout the day from media, politicians and citizens alike.

We won’t waste precious time on the negative since the positive overwhelms it, but of note is NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who posted a statement about the commemoration of five years since the Quebec City mosque attack, using this to smear the convoy, claiming it is “led by those that claim the superiority of the white bloodline and equate Islam to a disease.”

In contrast to Singh's words, an abundance of footage of the amazing diversity in this convoy is readily available online to disprove him.

The media has been getting desperate lately, including the CBC now adding to the usual “racist” narrative to one that many haven’t heard since the “Russian Collusion” hoax in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

But in reality? This movement is full of real people with real concerns! And there are a LOT of them. Check out this footage from Lincoln Jay, Alexa Lavoie, Dakota Christensen and Mocha Bezirgan:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued to stay out of dodge, which was reported worldwide by a number of outlets, who liked to focus on the “security concerns” — despite the event being extremely peaceful and well attended by Ottawa police.

As I said, there are too many highlights to cover even a fraction, but here are a few great examples!

Around the country while this was going on in Ottawa, supporters gathered in all kinds of protests.

In Calgary, reporters Kian Simone and Adam Soos captured some of that action on the ground where around 4,000 people gathered.

Meanwhile, at the U.S./Canada border at Coutts, Alberta truckers clogged up the border in support of the convoy.

Hamilton, Ontario also saw a crowd of supporters, as covered by Efron Monsanto:

In Saskatchewan, there were gatherings, which included a large protest and convoy that headed to Regina to the Legislative Building. The Prairie folk really brought their spirit with them!

Back in Ottawa, Rebel boss-man Ezra Levant gave an inspirational speech to a cheering crowd:

And the energy in the city continued! Protesters filled restaurants and establishments, with the police not bothering to enforce proof-of-vaccination policies or masks in most places. Something has shifted in Ottawa!

This just a tiny slice of the incredible footage that Rebel obtained over the course of the last 24 hours.

More footage will be coming out in the coming days, so please make sure you’re following our reporters on social media, and head over to www.ConvoyReports.com to support our journalism and keep up with what we are up to while this continues to unfold.

Canada Ottawa Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.