Premier Smith on Alberta's fight to end Trudeau's carbon tax

Alberta is launching a legal challenge of the Trudeau Liberals' carbon tax reprieve for home heating oil, arguing this political exemption largely benefits Atlantic Canada.

“Last year, Ottawa decided that Canadians in the east deserved a three-year break from paying the carbon tax on their home heating costs. While we’re happy for these Canadians, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and other provinces that heat their homes with natural gas have been deliberately excluded from these savings,” Premier Danielle Smith declared.

“Albertans simply cannot stand by for another winter while the federal government picks and chooses who their carbon tax applies to. Since they won’t play fair, we’re going to take the federal government back to court.”

Premier Smith joined Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, where she expanded on the motivations behind the decision to launch a constitutional challenge against the carbon tax.

“They've blown their argument [for a federal carbon tax] up on a number of fronts,” the premier said, referring to the federal government's previous arguments about the necessity of a carbon tax.

“We feel that not only is it breaking their own law, they have a 'Greenhouse Gas Emissions Act', but we also think it's unconstitutional and we're prepared to fight it out,” Smith added.

Premier Smith said the goal of the lawsuit is to have the entire carbon tax wiped out:

I think this exemption has got to be struck down, they've got to treat everyone fairly. What we're aiming for is to have the entire retail carbon tax struck down. We've already seen it's not doing anything to reduce emissions, all it is, is punitive. It's making the cost of transportation fuel, home heating, electricity go nothing but up. Those are the base fuels for every single thing that we buy. So, it's increased the cost of everything in the middle of an affordability crisis. They should be eliminating it.