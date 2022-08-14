Pro-LGBT tolerance protesters try to kick Rebel News reporter out of rally

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies was joined by Rebel News’ Quebec reporter Alexa Lavoie to discuss a recent pro-trans demonstration Alexa was set to cover when attendees tried to kick her out.

In this video you can see footage from the demonstration where Alexa was confronted by protesters asking her to leave because Rebel News is a ‘far-right’ organization. When she replied that she was there to try to tell the other side of the story and that people were free to answer or ignore her questions, “They looked at me and didn’t know what to do with me,” she said.

Alexa and David also discussed whether or not the tide is turning on the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports alongside members of the opposite biological sex. Watch to see more.

