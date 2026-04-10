Ireland trucker convoy protest, Liberal Party convention | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest this week: Keith Wilson (Constitutional lawyer and Alberta independence activist)

Today, we're looking at Ireland erupting into protest over skyrocketing fuel costs as truckers and farmers have launched their own convoy-style protest and Rebel News boss Ezra Levant's reporting from Dublin.

Plus, the Liberal Party of Canada is hosting its convention, where Quebec-based reporter Alexa Lavoie has been hearing from attendees — and the latest floor crosser, MP Marilyn Gladu, faced the media after switching from the Conservatives to the Liberals.

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