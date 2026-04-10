Ireland trucker convoy protest, Liberal Party convention | Rebel Roundtable
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are joined by constitutional lawyer and Alberta independence activist Keith Wilson for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Keith Wilson (Constitutional lawyer and Alberta independence activist)
Today, we're looking at Ireland erupting into protest over skyrocketing fuel costs as truckers and farmers have launched their own convoy-style protest and Rebel News boss Ezra Levant's reporting from Dublin.
Plus, the Liberal Party of Canada is hosting its convention, where Quebec-based reporter Alexa Lavoie has been hearing from attendees — and the latest floor crosser, MP Marilyn Gladu, faced the media after switching from the Conservatives to the Liberals.
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