🔴Supreme Court blocks tariffs, BC tribunal's $750K fine, Smith on mass migration | Rebel Roundtable

Subhead:Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich are joined by independent journalist Élie Cantin-Nantel for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.#

Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest this week: Élie Cantin-Nantel (independent journalist and political commentator)

Today, we're looking at the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling to block one of President Donald Trump's signature policies, his tariffs on global goods. While the ruling doesn't fully eliminate the tariffs, it marks a significant blow to Trump's MAGA agenda.

Plus, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has levied a massive $750,000 fine on a former school trustee and critic of radical gender ideology.

And finally, Premier Danielle Smith announced Albertans would be able to have their say on mass immigration through an upcoming referendum.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Drea and Tamara will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows