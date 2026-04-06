Police harass Rebel reporters, RCMP humiliated, Islamic street prayers in Montreal | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the Toronto police's tactics of harassing Rebel News reporters after David Menzies was given a $615 ticket this weekend after allegedly filming protesters from a left-hand turn lane.

Plus, the RCMP has been humiliated by First Nations protesters after a protest broke out following a raid on an Indigenous cannabis shop, which saw police vehicles damaged and highways blocked.

And finally, Islamic street prayers continued in Montreal this Easter weekend — flying in the face of the province's new bill that barred religious services from taking place on roadways.

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