Canadians want to join EU, Illegal spying during COVID, Ottawa's Convoy response | Rebel Roundup
Alexa Lavoie and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at new polling suggesting that a majority of Canadians would support the country joining the European Union, and whether or not that sentiment is really as widespread as the results suggest.
Plus, members of the Canadian Armed Forces used their own personal devices, networks and social media accounts while working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, gathering information about the public in a manner that violated intelligence-gathering rules, says a new report.
And finally, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly shared his thoughts on the 2022 anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest in a new interview.
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