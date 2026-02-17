🔴Rhode Island trans shooter, Carney's anti-Trump alliance, Gangs target police data | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the horrific tragedy that unfolded at a Rhode Island hockey rink, where a father, who identified as transgender, killed two family members and injured three others just six days after a transgender gunman killed family members before shooting a high school in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Plus, Mark Carney is taking the lead on trade discussions between Canada, the European Union and a 12-member Indo-Pacific trade group following his comments about middle powers needing to work together in what some are branding an anti-Trump mega alliance.

And finally, a report from Criminal Intelligence Service Canada, an RCMP-led police intel sharing agency warns that organized crime groups are attempting to access sensitive police data. The news follows a provincewide investigation into police corruption in Ontario.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows