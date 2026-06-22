Keir Starmer resigns, Regina's call to prayer, B.C. condo bailout | Rebel Roundup
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announcing he's stepping down amid growing discontent with his Labour Party, and how this compares to Canada where, despite numerous issues, Mark Carney's Liberals still have popular support.
Plus, a Regina mosque broadcasted a public call to prayer for the first time, in a move that has generated backlash, with some calling for noise bylaws to be enforced against the mosque.
And finally, controversy has erupted over Prime Minister Carney giving struggling condo developers in British Columbia a bailout, courtesy of taxpayers.
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chris macdonald commented 2026-06-22 13:48:53 -0400Progressives want to get rid of the Monarchy because theirs only room in Canada for one King.