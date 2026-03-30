NDP gets a new leader, Air Canada CEO 'retires', Anti-Israel agitators | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the federal New Democrat Party choosing a new leader, Avi Lewis. Will Lewis restore the party to its working-class roots, or will he continue to shift the party towards more radical far-left ideas?

Plus, after a scandal over a lack of a French-language press release, Air Canada's CEO has announced his retirement amid public backlash — raising questions about why the business leader needed to be fluent in French.

And finally, anti-Israel agitators were back on the streets in Toronto, where they were attempting to intimidate the city's Jewish community.

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