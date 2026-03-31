Independence canvassers reach target, Trans Day of Visibility, NDP cringe continues | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a claim from Alberta independence canvassers who say they've officially collected enough signatures to begin the referendum process.
Plus, March 31 marks the Trans Day of Visibility, with the CN Tower being lit up in the colours of the transgender flag and the Liberals celebrating trans and non-binary people in Canada and around the world.
And finally, as if that wasn't bad enough, the cringe keeps on coming from the New Democrats after the party chose Avi Lewis as its next leader.
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Fran g commented 2026-03-31 16:33:46 -0400I agree with what the 2 of you say about not bringing in banning social media for kids under 16. But it is much more than that. What the libs always do when proposing another destructive bill is calling it some socially wanted stance, but in reality it is not about that. In this case when you put an age restriction on internet usage it than makes EVERYBODY put in their info just to use that site. All they want is more access to everybodys information. Digital ID is dangerous for all of us, so dont be tempted to go with “safety” and “convenience”. Take a larger role in educating your children and limiting their time on line and dont be giving young kids a cellphone.!!